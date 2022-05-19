Olean Police
- Monday, 8:06 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Washington and North Fourth streets. A vehicle operated by Timothy R. Sherlock, 40, of 216 Worden Ave., was attempting to make a turn when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Taylor N. Bright, 26, of 554 Martha Ave., causing extensive damage. Sherlock was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 12:21 p.m., Verneda L. Kayes, 32, of 121 S. Seventh St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt, class E felonies. Kayes’ status was not reported.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Jesse E. Clark, 33, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported April 4 on North Main Street. Clark was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Austin J. Hunt, 43, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported May 5 on Pine Street. Hunt was committed to Allegany County Jail on bail. He is due back in court at a later date.