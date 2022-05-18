RUSHFORD — A Derrick City, Pa., man was charged with several felonies in Rushford, The New York State Police reported Tuesday.
Anthony J. Gorse, 21, was charged at 2:03 p.m. Monday with first-degree burglary, a class B felony; second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree grand larceny, class D felonies; first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated cruelty to animals, class E felonies.
The charges stem from an incident reported Thursday.
Gorse was reported held. No further information was available Tuesday evening.
Olean Police
- Monday, 6:38 p.m., no injuries are reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Wayne streets. A vehicle operated by Brent R. Kreamer, 30, of Portville, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Macie Lin Demick, 18, of Olean, which was in the traffic circle. Kreamer was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
Salamanca Police
- Monday, 2:09 a.m., Caleb Stafford, 19, of Gowanda, was arrested in Erie County on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Stafford was transferred to the Salamanca Police Department, where he was held pending arraignment.
- Monday, 2:20 a.m., Samier Dockstader, 24, of Buffalo, was arrested in Erie County on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Dockstader was transferred to the Salamanca Police Department and held pending arraignment.
- Monday, 9:59 a.m., a Salamanca juvenile was charged with petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. The youth was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 2:18 a.m., Jessica Banks, 33, of Arcade, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle with an expired inspection, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Banks was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Jeremy J. Burke, 28, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported at Tractor Supply on Bolivar Road. Burke was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — Zachary W. Knapp, 29, of Olean, was charged at 4:40 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree grand larceny, class D felonies; driving while intoxicated, and unclassified misdemeanor; second-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. Knapp’s status was not reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ELDRED, Pa. — Janine McKenney, 39, of Olean, N.Y., was charged at 4:06 a.m. Sunday with driving under the influence.