Olean Police
- Sunday, 6:33 p.m.
, Daniel Fuentes-Myers, 36, of 210 Clinton St., was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Fuentes-Myers was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Monday, 1:41 a.m.
, Jamie M. Jimerson, 46, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court and another warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Jimerson was held pending arraignment.
Cuba Police
- Friday, 4:30 p.m.
, Colby A. Smith, 26, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. Smith was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time provided, Russton S. Williams, 48, of Scio, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported in 2020 on West State Street. Williams was processed ands released under the supervision of the Allegany County Probation Department. He is due back in court at a later date.
- Sunday, no time provided, Luis A. Fernandez, 37, of Alma, was charged with driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors; unlicensed operator and inadequate lights, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Main Street. Fernandez was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN
— Jeremiah F. Shoup, 20, of 3865 Canal St., Hinsdale, was charged at 1:45 p.m. Friday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported April 26, during which Shoup allegedly kicked and shattered a patrol car window. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- SALAMANCA
— Little Angel Goodwill, 46, of 5019 Klawitter Road, Great Valley, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Friday on a fugitive from justice warrant issued out of Foster Township, Pa. Goodwill was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
New York State Police
- ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:26 a.m. Sunday on Route 15A near Charles White Road. Richard Allen Moore, 62, of Matthews, N.C., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:27 p.m. Sunday on Route 19. Anna May Michaud, 65, of East Haven, Conn., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — Trevor A. Cox, 35, of Belfast, was charged at 7:48 p.m. Sunday with endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. Cox’s status was not reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Desirae A. Hebdon, 35, of Arcade, was charged at 8:09 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Hebdon was processed and released to a third party.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:33 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 near exit 33. Scott G. Vanbuskirk, 71, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — Mark A. Reese, 53, of Machias, was charged at 10:05 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. Reese was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY
— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the Microtel parking lot. Thomas P. Malloy, 66, of Harleysville, Pa., was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.