New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Kelley A. Chase, 33, of Wellsville, was charged at 4:36 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Chase was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:47 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Buffalo and Five Mile roads. Katie L. Melaro, 40, of Olean, and Mark J. Huselstein, 59, of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- BOLIVAR — Tristen E. Prial, 20, of Bolivar, was charged at 10:34 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Prial was released with an appearance ticket.