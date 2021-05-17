DELEVAN — A Delevan man was arrested Friday and charged with possession of child pornography, the New York State Police announced Sunday.
Nicholas P. Visano, 36, was charged possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child, a class E felony.
Troopers investigating a report from September determined that Visano was allegedly in possession of the obscene material. He had been indicted by a grand jury on May 5.
Visano was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
No further information was available Sunday night.
Olean Police
- Friday, 5:20 a.m., John R. Roulo, 37, of 605 Front St., was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors. According to police, Roulo allegedly took a vehicle without permission and violated an order of protection. Roulo’s status was not reported.
- Friday, 4:05 p.m., Jesse F. Thompson, 25, of 416 N. Ninth St., was arrested on two bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Thompson was arraigned and released under supervision of the Cattaraugus County Probation Department.
- Friday, 9:20 p.m., Maria K. Covert, 20, of 633 Garden Ave., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. Covert was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Sunday, 4:50 p.m., Michael G. Clark, 56, of 1274 Turock Drive, Cuba, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Clark’s status was not reported.
New York
State Police
- RANDOLPH — Daniel D. Visker, 35, of Conewango Valley, was charged at 9:19 p.m. Thursday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Visker was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — Sebastiano Villani, 20, of Greenwich, Conn., was charged at 12:30 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Villani was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:44 p.m. Friday on Route 98 near Jarecki Road. Jamie Lee Avery Jr., 27, of Liverpool, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Matthew M. Glassmire, 21, of Andover, was charged at 9:36 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Glassmire was released on bail.
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:28 p.m. Friday on Route 70 near Newville Road. Jacob D. Adams, 26, of Dalton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:01 a.m. Saturday on Route 15 near Middle Road. Jeannette Brighon, 49, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:46 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Route 417 and Old State Road. Billy J. Ramsey, 83, and Diana J. Connelly, 70, both of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CENTERVILLE
— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Route 36 and Route 3. Anetta M. Chapin, 55, of Olean, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.