Olean Police
- Saturday, 10:18 a.m., Ayesha M. O’Dell, 30, of Olean, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 11:57 a.m., Noah Leblanc, 21, of Kill Buck, was charged with second-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child and first-degree criminal contempt, all class A misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — Jacob D. Hanigan, 28, of Olean, was charged at 5:53 p.m. Friday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- HUME — Steve D. Howarth, 37, of Nunda, was charged at 1:59 a.m. Saturday, with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. His status was reported as bail bonded.
- HUME — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:59 p.m. Saturday on County Road 23 and Daley Road. Kevin T. Clark, 36, and Ernest Girod, 35, both of Hume, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- ALFRED — Paula J. Walker, 56, of Alfred, was charged at 8:26 p.m. Saturday, with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.