Olean Police
- Friday, 10:18 p.m., Rashad M. Bentley, 28, of 313 N. 15th St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failure to stop at a stop sign, an infraction.
- Friday, 11:12 p.m., Tyrone L. Walthour, 57, of 210 S. Clinton St., was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Walthour was held pending arraignment.
- Saturday, 5:39 a.m., Angela D. Fuentes-Myers, 34, of 210 S. Clinton St., was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Fuentes-Myers was held pending arraignment.
- Saturday, 7:57 p.m., Michael Sean Young, 59, of 317 N. Sixth St., was charged with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor; trespass and disorderly conduct, violations.
- Saturday, 10:46 p.m., Thomas W. Deckman, 58, of 124 S. 26th St., was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; unsafe backing and refusal to take a breath test, infractions.
- Sunday, 12:59 a.m., Kayin L. Oyer, 24, of 1240 Brook St., was charged fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree menacing, class A misdemeanors. Oyer was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 12:01 a.m., Ward C. John, 40, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a class E felony; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; failure to stop at a stop sign and other unspecified infractions.
New York State Police
- SCIO — Jessica L. Morrison, 32, of Scio, was charged at 10 a.m. Friday with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported May 3.
- CLARKSVILLE — Lyndon S. Evans, 61, of Cuba, was charged at 2:04 p.m. Friday with unlawful publication of an intimate image, a class A misdemeanor.
- GREAT VALLEY — Stephanie C. Frauendorfer, 35, of Machias, was charged at 4:01 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, class E felonies. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Route 98.
- ALLEGANY — Kylee E. Hammond, 20, of Olean, and Ella G. Reppert, 19, of Painted Post, were each charged at 5:41 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
- GENESEE — Shawn P. Perry, 46, of Genesee, was charged at 10:24 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class A misdemeanors.
- CANEADEA — Joshua R. Buck, 22, of Houghton, was charged at 10:59 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors.
- ANGELICA — A two-vehicle collision was reported at 10:29 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 48. Gary L. Cotton, 76, of Belfast, and Mabel R. Lamphier, 57, of Belmont, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- GRANGER — Jason K. Cross, 43, of Fillmore, was charged at 9:27 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, class E felonies. Cross was reported held.
- ALLEGANY — Joseph F. Gilroy, 58, of Olean, was charged at 2:33 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle collision was reported at 4:54 a.m. Sunday on Howard Road near Blovet Road. Sandra L. Rogers, 58, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.