Olean Police
- Thursday, 9:19 p.m., Vincent Van Whalen, 27, of 212 N. 11th St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. He was held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 4:40 a.m., Mackenzie Patrick Green, 25, of 1306 Spruce St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Green was held pending arraignment.
New York
State Police
- FRANKLINVILLE — Jesse J. Tingue, 30, of Franklinville, was charged at 9:12 a.m. Thursday with third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt, class E felonies; third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Wednesday. Tingue was reported released on a bond.
- BELMONT — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 2:12 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Schuyler and South streets. Joanne L. Gant, 55, of Belmont; Sara N. Donlon, 39, of Scio; and Catherine M. Fuller, 76, of Friendship, were identified as the drivers. Four injuries were reported.