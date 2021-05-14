Olean Police
- Thursday, 2:24 a.m., Casey R. Gilcrease, 29, of 12089 County Line Road, Delevan, was apprehended on a warrant issued out of Yorkshire Town Court for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender. Gilcrease’s status was not reported.
Cuba Police
- Wednesday, 2:30 p.m., Caleb J. Kessler, 23, of Cuba, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; petit larceny, endangering the welfare of a child, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of second-degree aggravated harassment, all class A misdemeanors. Kessler was also arrested on a violation of probation warrant. Kessler was transported to the Allegany County Jail.
New York
State Police
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday on Route 19 near Old Land Fill Road. Carolyn A. Gordon, 67, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near the West Almond exit. Erin A. Knapp, 50, of Jamestown, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Matthew M. Glassmire, 21, of Andover, was charged at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Glassmire was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- GENESEE — Kristen A. Harriger, 39, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Harriger was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday on Route 39 near Route 16. Timothy A. Waugh, 40, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- SMETHPORT, Pa.