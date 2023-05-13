Olean Police
- Thursday, 2:04 a.m., Anthony M. Margeson, 38, of Allegany, was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class A misdemeanors; and inadequate bicycle lights, an infraction. Margeson was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 3:11 p.m., one injury was reported following an accident involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle at the intersection of West Greene and South Union streets. A vehicle operated by Melissa A. Morehouse, 53, of 244 S. Barry St., was entering the intersection when it reportedly struck a bicycle in the crosswalk.
- Thursday, 7:50 p.m., Corey W. Bilby, 35, of Friendship, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Kohl’s department store. Bilby’s status was not reported.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- PERRYSBURG — Louis M. Rivera, 51, of Irving, was charged at 8:50 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; unregistered motor vehicle, speeding and unsafe passing, infractions. The charges stem from the investigation of a motorcycle accident on Eaton Road. Rivera was released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Shamara N. Robinson, 32, of Buffalo, was arrested at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday on an active warrant. Robinson was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Kasey W. Ellis, 23, of Little Valley, was charged at 3 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony; petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor; and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. According to deputies, Ellis allegedly stole a golf cart from the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Katy M. Deyoe, 44, of 126 S. Fourth St., Olean, was arrested at 3 p.m. Thursday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Deyoe was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- BOLIVAR — Mikayla S. Perkins, 22, of Boliviar; Justin B. Fuhrer, 36, of Harrison Valley, Pa.; and Crystal M. McConnell, 31, of Genesee, Pa., were each charged at 12:36 a.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. All three were released with appearance tickets.
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:18 a.m. Friday on Marble Road near Tingue Road. Edward L. Sprague, 75, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.