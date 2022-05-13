OLEAN — The Olean Police Department reported that it is investigating an incident of shots fired at a residence early Thursday morning.
According to police, officers responded to a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. of shots fired in the vicinity of the 900 block of Seneca Avenue. Upon arrival, contact was made with a resident of 917 Seneca Ave., and allegedly found that an unspecified number of shots were fired into the rear of an occupied apartment.
No one was injured in the scene.
The incident is currently under investigation and police ask anyone with information or video footage relating to the shooting contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at (716) 376-5673.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 4:13 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and East Sullivan streets. A vehicle operated by Michael J. Saglimben, 58, of 4115 South Nine Mile Road, Allegany, was entering the traffic circle when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Tracy L. Powley, 61, of Cuba. Saglimben was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 10:23 a.m., Hilario Maldonado Waskiewicz, 30, of 1005 W. State St., was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Waskiewicz’s status was not reported.
- Thursday, 8 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near North 24th Street. A vehicle operated by a 16-year-old Olean male reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Nathan J. Thompson, 21, of Castile, which was stopped at a red light. The youth was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 3:49 a.m., Eric Harrison, 28, no permanent address, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. Harrison was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 3:49 a.m., Frederick Blanchard, 39, no permanent address, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; failure to stop at a stop sign and uninspected motor vehicle, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Blanchard was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- BELMONT — Meghan C. Coats, 24, of Andover, was charged at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree welfare fraud and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, class E felonies. The charges stem from an incident reported May 6. Coats was processed and released with an appearance ticket.