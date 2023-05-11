Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 1:55 a.m., Elsie I. Redeye, 19, of Salamanca, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant related to a charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Redeye was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:01 p.m. May 3 on Route 19 near Route 16. Suzanne Gailor, 69, of Lockport, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Courtney L. Bradley, 27, of Great Valley, was charged at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors. Bradley was released with an appearance ticket.
- LEON — Peter O. Riley, 42, of Leon, was charged at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. Riley was released with an appearance ticket.
- CANASERAGA — Matthew J. Loncao, 32, of Mount Morris, was charged at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree burglary, a class D felony; first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, class E felonies. Loncao was released with an appearance ticket.