Cuba Police
- Friday, 11:35 a.m., Christina F. Suarez, 41, of Friendship, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records, both class E felonies; and conspiracy, a misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 2:20 p.m., Samanda Pearse, 27, of Cuba, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records, both class E felonies; and fifth-degree conspiracy, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time reported, Skyanne D. Carpenter, 23, of Wellsville, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and a violation of probation warrant issued from Allegany County Court He was remanded to Allegany County Court on the bench warrant.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ISCHUA — Grego Vansplunder, 49, of Cuba, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:54 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at exit 28. Terry A. Johnson, 64, of Wayland, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — Ray D. Adams, 59, of Belfast, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with child in the vehicle, a class E felony, and operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an an appearance ticket.
- BELMONT — Michael E. Schwanz, 37, of Belmont, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. His status was reported unknown.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:56 a.m. Monday on Haskell and Linwood roads. Joshua R. Urmson, 30, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.