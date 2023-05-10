Olean Police
- Monday, 8:18 p.m., Taylor L. Pilon, 24, no permanent address, was arrested on two bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Pilon was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 9:58 a.m., Shawn Nate Laney, 28, of 1017 W. Sullivan St., was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Laney was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 6:46 p.m., Joy M. Sikes, 29, of 3088 Route 16, was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Sikes was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 12:25 a.m., Stephen L. Collins, 35, of Olean, was arrested on a warrant related to a charge of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Collins was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 1:01 a.m., Justun A. Vance, 37, of Olean, was arrested on a warrant relating to a charge of fraud-impersonation. Vance was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- May 3, 7:12 p.m., Dustin S. Cowles, 22, of Cuba, was charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors; resisting arrest and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors. Cowles was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 8:35 p.m., Willard J. Apperson Jr., 39, of Scio, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors; loud exhaust, driving with an obstructed view, driving with a broken windshield and operating with an expired inspection, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop, during which Apperson was allegedly found to possess an unspecified quantity of methamphetamine. Apperson was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SMETHPORT, Pa. — Michael J. Nesbit, 38, of Bradford, Pa., was arrested at 3 p.m. Friday on multiple bench warrants issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Nesbit was transported from McKean County Jail to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- SPRINGVILLE — Cedric B. Cobb, 37, of Buffalo, was arrested at 8 p.m. Sunday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Cobb was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — Daniel A. Berry, 22, and Joy M. Sikes, 29, both of Hinsdale, were each charged at 5:18 p.m. Monday with third-degree criminal trespass/railroad, a class B misdemeanor. Berry was additionally charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Berry and Sikes were released with appearance tickets.