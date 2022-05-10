Olean Police
- Sunday, 1:58 a.m. — In a report published in the Saturday edition of the police reports, Paul M. LeBlanc, 37, of Olean, was reported as being charged at 2:13 a.m. Sunday. Due to an error in the City of Olean Police report, the correct charges brought were aggravated driving while intoxicated per se with one prior, a class E felony; and operator leaving the scene of a property damage accident and unsafe backing, both infractions. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 3:14 p.m. — Dakota E. Hall, 27, of Olean, was charged wtih second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was reported held.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time reported, Jennifer L. Braley, 21, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — Molly C. Nicoletta, 39, of Olean, was charged at 1:10 p.m. Sunday, with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:57 p.m. Sunday on Route 16 and Martin Road. Robert M. Jimerson, 71, of Salamanca, and Brian E. Jenkins-Hulton, 27, of Machias, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.