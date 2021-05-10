Olean Police
- Thursday, 1:30 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Front Street near Main Street. A vehicle operated by Lucas J. Kerr, 26, of Rixford, Pa., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Kathleen Covert, 65, of Duke Street, which was stopped in traffic. Kerr was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Friday, 2:38 p.m., Theron M. St. Laurent, 38, of 330 Laurel Ave., was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported neighbor dispute. St. Laurent was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Friday, 5:36 p.m., Ahmad B. Burney Jr., 27, of 1028 River St., was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported fight. Dustin E. Morgan, 32, also of 1028 River St., was charged in the same incident with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Burney and Morgan were each processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- Friday, 10:43 p.m., Victor V. Smith, 33, of 1309 Washington St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Smith was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 1:22 a.m., John C. Tait, 22, of 1890 Castle Drive, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors. Tait was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 10 a.m., Randy Redeye, 26, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and several unspecified infractions. The charges stem from the investigation of an ATV accident On May 3. Redeye was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 9:47 p.m., Mark Woodarek, 45, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated, a class E felony; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; use of a vehicle without an interlock device, a class A misdemeanor; and refusal to take a breath test, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Woodarek was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:06 p.m. Friday at the Absolute of Houghton. Walter J. Cotton, 54, of Rochester was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:15 p.m. Friday on Bolivar Road near Miller Road. Heather R. Mesler, 37, of Bolivar, and Bryan T. Schmidt, 56, of Belmont, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:11 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 near Route 275. Shannon L. Shaffer, 41, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Arthur C. Link, 39, of Olean, was charged at 12:55 a.m. Saturday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanor; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Link was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BELFAST — David A. Larkman, 51, of Belfast, was charged at 1:45 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Larkman was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:44 a.m. Saturday on Route 219 near Kill Buck Road. Margaret Susan Becker, 31, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:58 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 near exit 24. Alfred D. Yanda II, 88, of Alfred, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:42 a.m. Saturday on Portville-Obi Road near Dodge Creek Road. Hollie Ida Mae Riehle, 62, of Allegany, and Stephen J. Dieteman, 69, of Cuba, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALMA — Charlie McDade, 30, of Olean, was charged at 3:06 p.m. Saturday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. McDade was processed an released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — Deyseann M. Garey, 20, of Olean, was charged at 4:12 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Garey was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.