Olean Police
- Thursday, 10 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in a parking lot on Main Street. A vehicle operated by Rachael M. Dieter, 37, of Frendship, was backing out of the parking space when it was struck by a vehicle operated by Donald D. Gross, 73, of Freedom. Gross said his vehicle was backing out and was struck by Dieter’s vehicle. No one was ticketed.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time reported, Daniel E. Fronczak, 46, of Bolivar, was charged with two counts of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with appearance tickets.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — A four-vehicle accident was reported at 3:36 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86. The drivers were not identified. Three injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
KEATING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Blaine Trojan, 20, of Smethport, was determined at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday, to be impaired by a controlled substance and to be in possession of a controlled substance after being found walking the wrong way on the side of the road.{
- OTTO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emily Wonderly, 18, of Bradford, Pa., was found at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday, to be in possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop as a result of multiple traffic violations.