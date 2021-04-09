Olean Police
- Wednesday, 6:42 p.m., Mathew P. Delill, 28, of 730 Homer St., was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from officer responding to a report of a male allegedly displaying a pistol. Delill’s status was not reported.
- Thursday, 11:52 a.m., Miranda L. Stacey, 25, of 270 Main St., Randolph, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of fifth-degree welfare fraud and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. Stacey was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 1 p.m., Granthom Taylor, 38, of 622 Garden Ave., was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a report that Taylor was allegedly observed with a knife in hand charging at several other males. Taylor’s status was not reported.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- HINSDALE — Anthony S. Sledge-Pearson, 23, of Hornell, was charged at 7 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Sledge-Pearson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday on Yankee Road near Munger Hollow Road. Shawn Michael Geary, 56, of North Tonawanda, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was a reported at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday on Brown Schoolhouse Road near Green Road. James W. Pfeffer, 57, of Freedom, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- PORTVILLE — Barry L. Wheeler, 50, of Olean, was charged at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Wheeler was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
