OLEAN — An Olean man faces charges in connection with a burglary reported last Saturday, the Olean Police Department reported Friday.
Tracy Ray Maracle, 52, of 429 N. Ninth St., was charged at 1:24 p.m. Friday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief, class E felonies.
The charges stem from a burglary reported April 1 at Valley Tire on North Union Street.
Maracle was released with an appearance ticket.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 8:39 p.m., Christopher C. Barber, 48, of 213 N. Union St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Barber was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 5:39 p.m., Makenna L. Cummings, 18, of 146 N. 15th St., was charged with operating motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. Cummings is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — William L. Wilder, 49, of Salamanca, was charged at 11:54 a.m. Thursday with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. Wilder was released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — Stephen T. Ball, 69, of Hornell, was charged at 2:48 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Ball was released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:16 a.m. Friday on Route 19 near Nobles Road. Andy Lee Barrett, 23, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.