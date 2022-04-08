OLEAN — An Olean woman faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car and fleeing police, the Olean Police Department reported Thursday.
Stacy Lynn Alger, 49, of 212 N. 11th St., was charged at 8:02 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, class E felonies; second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, class A misdemeanors; reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; failure to keep right and unsafe turn, infractions.
Police said Alger allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot of the Marshall’s store on West State Street. She was reportedly apprehended following a brief pursuit.
Alger was processed and released with appearance tickets. No further information was available Thursday night.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 8:39 p.m., Jennifer L. Karash-Eastman, 42, of 119 N. 10th St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; second-degree menacing and second-degree reckless endangerment, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Karash-Eastman was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 12:13 a.m., William J. Reynolds, 41, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Reynolds allegedly stole merchandise valued at $29.99 from Allen’s Liquor. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Phillip D. Amedio, 22, of Lockport, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Saturday on a warrant issued out of South Dayton Village Court. Amedio was processed and release with an appearance ticket.
- EAST OTTO — Tara L. Bonovitch, 42, of Randolph, was charged at 7:20 p.m. Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported traffic stop and subsequent search. Bonovitch was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Nathaniel J. Bardo, 21, of 1015 N. Union St., Olean, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Bardo was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Michael Havers, 54, of 3186 Morgan Hollow Road, Allegany, was arrested at 9 a.m. Thursday on multiple bench warrants issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Havers was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held. He is due back in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Brandon M. Blackshear, 38, of 402 W. Henley St., Olean, was arrested at 9:18 a.m. Thursday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. He was reported held pending arraignment.
- SALAMANCA — Jeremy Little, 40, of 25 Church St., Salamanca, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. Thursday on a violation of parole warrant. Little was transferred to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
New York
State Police
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday on Route 2 near Woodlawn Lane. Amber C. Trudell, 21, of Almond, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.