Olean Police
- Tuesday, 3:14 p.m.
, no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of Front Street and Seneca Avenue. A vehicle operated by Wade A. Williams, 70, of De Witt, Mich., was traveling on Front Street when it reportedly struck the railroad overpass, causing damage. Williams was subsequently cited for disobeying a traffic control device, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 7:54 a.m.
, no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and North 12th streets. A vehicle operated by David A. Bennett, 55, of Duke Center, Pa., reportedly ran a red light and collided with a marked police vehicle operated by Mark C. Corcoran, 49, of Portville, causing damage. Bennett was subsequently cited for disobeying a traffic control device, an infraction.
Salamanca Police
- Monday, 10:46 p.m., Damien C. Woodruff, 39, of Ellicottville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and failure to signal turn, an infraction. Woodruff was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 3:25 p.m.
, Cheyenne L. Redeye, 40, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant related to previous charges of first-degree forgery and first-degree possession of a forged instrument, class C felonies, and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. Redeye was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 8:44 p.m.
, Danay M. Marsh, 26, of Kill Buck, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class C felonies; introducing contraband in a jail, a class A misdemeanor; two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors; and inadequate exhaust, an infraction. Marsh was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — David E. Brooks, 50, of 122 S. Third St., Olean, was arrested at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Brooks was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Lisa A. Green, 50, of 55 N. Third St., Allegany, was charged at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from the investigation into a complaint of an erratic motor vehicle. Green was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 417 and Bells Brook Road. Leslie P. Greene, 60, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RANDOLPH
— Richard O. McLarney, 33, of Randolph, was charged at 10:32 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. McLarney was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.