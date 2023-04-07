LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that a charge was issued after an escape was attempted at the county jail.
Dustin Dashnaw, no age given, currently incarcerated at Cattaraugus County Jail, was charged at noon Thursday with first-degree escape, a class D felony.
According to deputies, Dashnaw was secured in an unspecified location within the jail when he allegedly climbed through ceiling tiles and into a restricted area. Within minutes corrections officers reportedly discovered Dashnaw’s absence and located him in the ceiling.
Dashnaw was taken back into custody without incident and no injuries were reported in the incident. He was arraigned and remanded back to Cattaraugus County Jail.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 2 a.m., John Joseph Fusiara, 30, of Cuba, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors, and failure to keep right, an infraction. The charges stem from a reported accident on Prospect Avenue. Fusiara was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ASHFORD — Dustin J. Dashnaw, 40, of West Valley, was charged at 8:52 a.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and assault with intent to cause physical harm, class D felonies; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; second-degree menacing and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors. Dashnaw was reported held.
- GROVE — Jordan A. Jackson, 19, of Hopewell Junction, was charged at 9 a.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and invalid use of a credit card, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported May 10, 2021. Jackson was released on his own recognizance.
- ISCHUA — Michael P. Breman, 57, of Hinsdale, was charged at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and two counts of second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Breman was released on his own recognizance.