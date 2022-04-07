Olean Police
- Friday, 11:30 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on East State Street near Clark Street. A vehicle operated by Gail V. Smith, 51, of 610 W. Greene St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Donald W. Brabham, 52, of Cassadaga, which was stopped in traffic. Police said Smith was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 2:40 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Front streets. A vehicle operated by John J. Ash, 63, of River Street, reportedly collided with a vehicle operated by Keri L. Simon, 50, of 611 Reed St. Ash was subsequently cited for failure to comply with traffic control indications, an infraction.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — A 12-year-old Friendship boy was charged at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charges stem from an incident reported March 30. The youth was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — George H. Anderson, 40, of Springville, was charged at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony, and use of a motor vehicle without an interlock device, a class A misdemeanor. Anderson was processed and released on his own recognizance.