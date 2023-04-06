Olean Police
- Saturday, 8:45 p.m., Miguel Antonio Ruiz-Mojica, 46, of 125 S. Barry St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Marshall’s store on West State Street. Ruiz-Mojica was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 8:20 p.m., William J. O’Connell, 63, of 110 N. 18th St., was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors, and unsafe backing, an infraction. The charges stem from a reported accident. O’Connell was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 9:50 p.m., Brandon TJ Mix, 27, of 315 N. 15th St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Mix’s status was not reported.
Cuba Police
- Tuesday, 9:14 p.m., Edward L. Harding, 47, of Belfast, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors; driving with an obstructed view and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, infractions. Harding was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Todd A. Howard, 36, of Whitesville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Howard was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- CANASERAGA — Matthew J. Loncao, 32, of Canaseraga, was charged at 7:53 a.m. Tuesday with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both class E felonies. Loncao was reported held.
- AMITY — Patrick J. Boor, 29, of Amity, was charged at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday with aggravated family offense, a class E felony, and criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. Boor was reported held.
- FRIENDSHIP — Todd R. Whitcher, 67, of Friendship, was charged at 1:07 a.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Whitcher was released with an appearance ticket.