Olean Police
- Tuesday, 11:27 a.m., Jermaine Samuel Price, 41, 327 N. 12th St., was arrested on a warrant relating to a previous charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Price’s status was not reported.
New York
State Police
- CUBA — Danny W. Logue, 22, of Cuba, was charged at 9:10 a.m. Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, all class A misdemeanors. Logue was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- SMETHPORT, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:40 p.m. Monday on Route 646 near Deep Well Road. Stephanie C. Hamilton, 22, of Erie, Pa., was identified as the driver. According to police, the vehicle left the roadway and overturned several times. All five occupants of the vehicle reportedly sustained suspected serious injuries and were flown to an out-of-area hospital for treatment.