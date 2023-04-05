Olean Police
- Friday, 3:10 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Autum M. Wagner, 21, of Hinsdale, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Sally O. Ventura, 59, of Seneca Avenue.
- Saturday, 4:09 a.m., Nicole E. Rucker, 30, of 135 N. Sixth St., was arrested on an active warrant. Rucker was turned over to the New York State Police.
- Monday, 7:25 p.m., Kendra L. Cain, 52, of Corfu, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, unclassified misdemeanors, no plate and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, infractions. Cain is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 12:35 a.m., Kristian Phillip Gordon-Smith, 36, of Rochester, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Gordon-Smith’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 3:37 a.m., Dietrich E. Chase, 23, of 318 N. Fifth St., was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Chase was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Amanda N. Allman, 36, of Wellsville, was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported on West State Street. Allman was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Billyjack Heilman, 37, of Panama, was charged at 6:31 a.m. Monday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; uninspected motor vehicle, driving on roadway lined for traffic and operator side window less than 70% light transmittance, infractions. The charges stem from the investigation of an accident reported on Bucktooth Run Road. Heilman’s status was not reported.
New York State Police
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:49 p.m. Monday on Route 305 near Davis Road. Shawn D. Shelley, 25, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- CANASERAGA — Matthew J. Loncao, 32, of Canaseraga, was charged at 4 p.m. Monday with aggravated family offense, a class E felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Loncao was reported held.