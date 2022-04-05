Cuba Police
- Friday, approximately 11:45 a.m., Dakota L. Studley, 25, of Cuba, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time reported, Zachary R. Perry, 21, of Wellsville, and an 18-year-old Wellsville youth, were each charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, no time reported, Timothy A. Palmiter, 43, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol count of 0.18% or more, all unclassified misdemeanors, and failure to keep right, an infraction. He was released to a third party with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- MACHIAS — Jenna A. Zagara, 31, and Justin D. Savage, 37, both of Franklinville, were charged at 12:10 p.m. and 12:12 p.m. respectively, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
- BELFAST — Jacklyn E. Raino, 27; William E. Stafford, 30; Shyla S. Stafford, 26; and Brandon W. Flint, 28, all of Dresden, were each charged at 6:35 p.m. Sunday, with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony. Shyla Stafford and Flint were each additionally charged with fifth-degree conspiracy and second-degree criminal impersonation, both class A misdemeanors. They were all released on their own recognizance.
- CUBA — Danny W. Logue, 22, of Cuba, was charged at 6:14 a.m. Monday, with criminal mischief and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.