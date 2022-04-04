RUSHFORD — A Pennsylvania man faces multiple charges, including felony stalking, the New York State Police reported Sunday.
Anthony J. Gorse, 21, of Derrick City, Pa., was charged at 10:04 a.m. Friday with fourth-degree stalking/causing fear, a class B felony; two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and four counts of second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from incidents reported Tuesday in Caneadea and Thursday in Rushford.
Gorse was reported held.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 10:13 p.m., one injury was reported following a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of Front and East State streets. A vehicle operated by Jake T. Hadley, 18, of Ellicottville, was making a turn when it reportedly struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The pedestrian was transported to Olean General Hospital complaining of leg pain. Hadley was subsequently cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, an infraction.
- Thursday, 4:39 p.m., two injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Buffalo Road near North 12th Street. A vehicle operated by Karl A. Evingham, 64, of Eldred, Pa., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Madelyn M. Senn, 21, of Randolph, which was stopped in traffic. Evingham was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Saturday, 12:05 p.m., Jennifer Susan Skiver, 37, of 213 N. Union St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from the investigation of a report of a disorderly person. Skiver was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- GREAT VALLEY — Jeremiah F. Shoup. 21, of Hinsdale, was charged at 4 p.m. Friday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. Shoup was reported held.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:54 p.m. Saturday on Route 20. Cheryll A. Wickard, 74, of Houghton, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Karen L. Morgan, 55, and Emily M. Putt, 26, both of Olean, were charged at 8:50 p.m. Saturday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Morgan and Putt were processed and released with appearance tickets.
- GENESEE — Cory G. Schimp, 41, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 10:22 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Schimp was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — Kristin A. Grabbitt, 32, of Belmont, was charged at 12:19 a.m. Sunday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving, unclassified misdemeanors; and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. Grabbitt was processed and released with an appearance ticket.