New York State Police
- MACHIAS — Michael E. Waterman, 36, of Machias, was charged at 12:03 p.m. Thursday, with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and third-degree forgery and third-degree identity theft, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- PORTVILLE — Tobias J. Nelson, 22, of Portville, was charged at 8:10 p.m. Thursday, with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- HEBRON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:24 p.m. April 19 on State Route 244 and Toad Hollow Road. An unidentified 17-year-old Oswayo girl was reported to be the driver. Three injuries were reported.