Cuba Police
- April 1, 6:37 p.m., Dakota L. Studley, 25, of Cuba, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic dispute. Studley was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- April 8, 6:14 p.m., Anthony C. Jaskowiak, 27, of Niagara Falls, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop. Jaskowiak was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- April 10, 12:44 p.m., George R. Brown, 39, of Cuba, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Brown was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- April 17, 12:40 a.m., Tate S. Joseph, 23, of Cuba, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; speed in zone, failure to keep right and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Joseph was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- April 21, 9:52 p.m., Kristin A. Grabbitt, 32, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant. Grabbitt was turned over to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.
New York
State Police
- FILLMORE — Steven D. Howarth, 37, of Nunda, was charged at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Howarth was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — Jacob D. Hanigan, 28, of Olean, was charged at 3:30 a.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported March 13. Hanigan was processed and released on his own recognizance.