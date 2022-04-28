Olean Police
- Tuesday, 10:44 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Franchot Boulevard near South Union Street. A vehicle operated by Anthony J. Shawl, 37, of 1502 Four Mile Road, Allegany, was backing up when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Steven D. Bruce, 29, of Bradford, Pa.
- Wednesday, 9:52 a.m., Samantha M. Cossairt, 29, of 418 W. Greene St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at the Family Dollar on North Union Street. Cossairt was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- RANDOLPH — A 16-year-old Conewango Valley female was charged at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Monday. The youth was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- PORTVILLE — Alexander C. Benjamin, 19, of Olean, was charged at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Friday. Benjamin was processed and released with an appearance ticket.