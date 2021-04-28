Olean Police
- Saturday, 9:21 p.m., one injury was reported following a one-vehicle accident on South Union Street near Martha Avenue. A vehicle operated by Zak S. Abrams, 32, of Franklinville, was traveling south on South Union when it reportedly struck a guide rail, crossed the center line and struck an embankment and a tree before coming to rest in a ditch. Abrams was assisted from the vehicle by members of the Olean Fire Department, who used the jaws of life tool. Abrams was transported to Olean General Hospital for treatment and evaluation. He was subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, as well as speeding, driving on a roadway lane for traffic, driving on the right of a roadway, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and no seat belt, infractions.
- Monday, 2:23 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Wayne streets. A vehicle operated by Margaret A. Slotta, 70, of Turtlepoint, Pa., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Ivy A. Spry, 33, of 836 Garden Ave., which was stopped in traffic. Slotta was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 10:15 a.m., Daniel Patrick Klein, 31, no permanent address, Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported April 12. Klein was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time provided, Meghan R.L. Roberts, 29, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported in November on Scott Avenue. Roberts was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- NEW ALBION — Adrianne L. Cook, 21, of 8151 Jimerson Road, Salamanca, was charged at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; failure to keep right, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and speeding, infractions. Cook was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- PERRYSBURG — Chelsea L. Whalen, 22, of 12270 Route 39, Perrysburg, was charged at 10 a.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported between Feb. 21 and March 30. Whalen was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:43 p.m. Monday on Route 244 near Easton Road. Annescia Katarina Haughton, 20, of Brooklyn, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Sara A. Simon, 26, of Arcade, was charged at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Simon was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:51 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near the Belmont on-ramp. Fanchon Helene Drayton, 30, of Tonawanda, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:36 a.m. Tuesday on Route 219 near Edies Road. Guy C. Travis, 36, of Great Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.