Olean Police
- Tuesday, 7:32 p.m., Logan M. Shearer, 27, of 933 Brook St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Shearer’s status was not reported.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Katie A. Price, 45, of Wellsville, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Price was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Paul W. Johnston, 29, of Salamanca, was charged at 1:41 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors; speed in zone and failure to signal turn, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Central Avenue. Johnston was released with an appearance ticket.
- ASHFORD — Erica L. Lockwood, 32, of Cuba, was charged at 11:29 a.m. Sunday with driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; speeding and uninspected motor vehicle, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Rock Springs Road. Lockwood was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Arthur R. Peterson, 61, of 1701 Andrews St., Olean, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Monday on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Peterson was turned over to the Salamanca Police Department.
New York State Police
- PORTVILLE — Thomas G. Lamb, 30, of Shinglehouse, Pa., and Muriel B. Whipple, 30, of Kane, Pa., were each charged at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony. Whipple was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Lamb and Whipple were both released on their own recognizance.
- CARROLLTON — Harley J. Klein, 23, of Salamanca, was charged at 10:18 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Klein was released with an appearance ticket.