Olean Police
- Friday, 1:20 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Brenda L. Siminski, 47, of Olean, was struck from behind by a vehicle operated by David L. Perkins, 37, of Olean. Perkins was cited for no inspection displayed on the vehicle, a violation, and following too closely, an infraction.
- Saturday, 4:20 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Kyle A. Stuckey, 35, of Portville, was traveling east when it was struck from behind by a vehicle operated by Patrick K. Burke, 54, of Ellicottville. Burke was cited for no registration and following too closely, both infractions.
- Sunday, 8:29 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Eighth and State streets. A vehicle operated by Robert J. Blackmon, 44, of Olean, was struck from behind by a vehicle operated by Ava L. Skiver, 19, of Olean. Skiver was cited with failure to yield right of way to vehicles entering roadway, an infraction.
- Sunday, 11:46 p.m., George G. VanCleaf, 49, of Olean, was arrested on two arrest warrants issued from Salamanca City Court. He was turned over to City of Salamanca Police Department.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Jennifer E. Green, 45, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. She was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $5,000 bail.
- Monday, no time reported, Eric M. Shaffer, 31, of Ulysees, was arrested as a fugitive from justice and remded to Allegany County Jail pending extradition to Pennsylvania.
New York State Police
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:42 a.m. Saturday on State Route 19 and County Road 16. Kyle W. Hackett, 28, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Troy A. Skowronski, 44, of Franklinville, was charged at 10:09 a.m. Saturday, with criminal mischief and acting in a manner injurious of a child, both class A misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.
- MACHIAS — Jason R. Rodgers, 39, of Machias, was charged at 7:40 p.m. Saturday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- FARMERSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:29 p.m. Saturday on a trail off Elton Road. Elizabeth E. Brzezicki, 42, of Freedom, and Cody A. Cray, 23, of Akron, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- INDEPENDENCE — Christopher S. Waters, 48, of Whitesville, was charged at 9:18 p.m. Saturday, with second-degree assault, a class D felony, criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearnce ticket.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:14 p.m. Sunday on County Road 29 and County Road 38. An unidentified 2-year-old Whitesville girl was reported to be the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Angelica M. Howard, 36, of Allegany, was charged at 5:44 p.m. Sunday, with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:55 p.m. Sunday on Route 16 S. and Cooney Road. Anthony S. Nelligan, 59, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- GROVE — Jesse T. Troise, 51, of Hornell, was charged at 7:17 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.8% or more. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — Stephen A. Frezza, 34, of Scio, was charged at 5:09 a.m. Monday, with first-degree robbery, a class B felony, and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.