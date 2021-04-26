Olean Police
- Friday, 8:07 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on East State Street. A trailer hauled by a vehicle operated by Dennis D. Harrison Jr., 42, of Allegany, was struck by a vehicle operated by Wendy A. Chapman, 52, of Olean, when it was stopped in the median to turn.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 7:06 p.m., Dustin J. Kling, 31, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and uninspected motor vehicle. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 9:27 p.m., Bryce J. Jimerson, 19, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 11:37 p.m., Nathaniel J. Harrell, 21, of Salamanca, wsa charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:52 p.m. Friday on County Road 23 and Centerville Road. Booker K. Liddick, 20, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Qais-Khalil A. Rahim, 25, of Binghamton, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALMOND — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:20 a.m. Saturday at 70 Main St. Amber A. Haxton, 24, of Corning and David M. Rahr, 25, of Alma, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:21 p.m. Saturday on Back River and Stryker Road. Jimmie Diaz, 80, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 8:18 p.m. Saturday on Layfield Racing Connection on State Route 417. Dustin E. Sprague, 33, of Portville; Jennifer L. Hadley, 34, of Ceres; and an unidentified 9-year-old Ceres girl, were reported to be the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Route 417 E. and Kossuth Road. Rose M. Carpenter, 48, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
