BELFAST — Two young Belfast residents face multiple charges, including felony burglary, the New York State Police reported Saturday.
A 14-year-old and a 12-year-old were each charged at 3:58 p.m. Friday with three counts of third-degree burglary, a class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; two counts of second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor; and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor.
The 14-year-old was additionally charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an April 4 report. The location of the alleged crimes was not reported.
Both youths were released with appearance tickets.
Olean Police
- Sunday, 2:23 p.m., Samantha R. Vantuil, 33, of 8 Olds Court, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Vantuil is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- SALAMANCA — Anthony Bernardi, 24, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Bernardi was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held on $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Corey J. Furl, 49, of Otto, was charged at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor, and attempted petit larceny, a violation. Furl was released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Lance O. Capron, 38, of Salamanca, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Capron was released on his own recognizance.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — Nicole B. D’Angelo, 42, of Vestal, was charged at 4:10 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. D’Angelo was released on her own recognizance.
- BELFAST — Christina M. Cox, 37, of Belfast, was charged at 9:43 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Cox was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Nicholas A. Saia, 21, of Manlius, was charged at 2:21 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Saia was released with an appearance ticket.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:28 a.m. Saturday on Route 18 near Route 3. Tamara Rene Kauffman, 26, of Bradford, Pa., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- MACHIAS — An 18-year-old Elma resident was charged at 2:48 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. The teen was released with an appearance ticket.