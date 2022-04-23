New York State Police
- MACHIAS — Katrina M. Burgess, 29, of Machias, was charged at 5 p.m. Thursday, with failure to exercise control of a minor, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Bryce R. Tarbox, 25, of Olean, was charged at 6:03 p.m. Thursday, with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Nicholas C. King-Kummer, 22, of West Valley, was charged at 12:31 a.m. Friday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- OTTO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday on Looker Mountain Road. Frank U. Pierce, 48, of Eldred, was identified as the driver. Three injuries were reported.
- HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Terri Tillery, 32, of Rocky Mount, N.C., was found at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday, to be in possession of drugs.