YORKSHIRE — A Hamburg man faces multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a pursuit through three counties, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.
Michael R. Newman, 36, was charged at 2:50 a.m. Monday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving, unclassified misdemeanors; unlawful fleeing of a police officer, a class A misdemeanor; failure to yield right-of-way to an emergency vehicle, no seatbelt, failure to obey a traffic control device, use of a portable electronic device, unsafe lane change, failure to keep right and speeding, infractions.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on McKinstry Road, after the driver allegedly failed to maintain lane. Newman allegedly failed to stop and then led deputies on a pursuit through several townships in Cattaraugus, Wyoming and Erie counties. He was eventually taken into custody by the East Aurora Police Department.
Newman was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 10:22 a.m., Daniel Patrick Klein, 31, no permanent address, Olean, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Klein’s status was not reported.
- Thursday, 4:41 p.m., Donald J. Johnson II, 32, of 619 Garden Ave., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Johnson’s status was not reported.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Austin J. White, 31, 12518 Route 438, Irving, was charged at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from the investigation of a traffic complaint. White was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — Sean M. McCauly, age not provided, of 117 S. Clinton St., Olean, was charged at 2 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported between Feb. 27 and April 1 at the Field of Dreams assisted living facility. McCauly was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- HUMPHREY — Kelley M. Gadra, 51, of 8216 Route 16, Franklinville, was charged at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an alleged violation of an order of protection. Gadra was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Back River Road near Route 31A. Jonathan P. Gates, 41, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday on Galen Hill Rod near Cross Road. Nakayla L. Hooper, 22, of Farmersville Station, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near Route 20. Ulan Seitaliev, 37, of Brooklyn, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday on Reed Hill Road near Ellis Road. April M. Yo
- umans, 33, of South Dayton, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- MACHIAS — Rebecca L. Williams, 29, of Farmersville Station, was charged at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Williams was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALMOND — Royal G. Gascon, 28, of Cohocton, was charged at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree rape, a class D felony, and five counts of first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported April 13. Gascon was released on his own recognizance.
- SALAMANCA — Carl M. Hallett, 62, of Jamestown, was charged at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Hallett was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday on Gooseneck Road near Fritz Road. Becca L. Smith, 19, of Machias, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Thomas E. Horning, 42, of Bolivar, was charged at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Tuesday. Horning was also charged in Willing with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony. Horning was released on his own recognizance.
- WEST ALMOND
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:02 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 near mile marker 118. Abdinoor M. Abdi, 25, of Minneapolis, Minn., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.