Olean Police
- Thursday, 1:30 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and North Fifth streets. A vehicle operated by Isis A. Wilcox, 23, of Bradford, Pa., was making a right turn when it reportedly collided with a vehicle operated by Christopher Gross, 53, of 518 N. Seventh St. Wilcox was subsequently cited for vehicle entering roadway, an infraction.
- Thursday, 9:37 p.m., Paul E. Kamuda, 46, of Buffalo, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal mischief, class E felonies; acting in a manner injurious to a child and third-degree assault, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Kamuda was held pending arraignment.
Pennsylvania State Police
- MOUNT JEWETT, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:50 p.m. April 14 on Lindholm Road near Bush Lane. Katelynn M. Clark, 31, of Johnsonburg, was identified as the driver. One suspected minor injury was reported.