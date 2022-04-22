Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 2:28 p.m., Jay Phillips, 36, of Salamanca, was charged with aggravated family offense, a class E felony; second-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic dispute. Phillips was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 11:45 p.m., Megan Cooper, 33, of Salamanca, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating without insurance, an infraction. Cooper was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- MACHIAS — Cassadi L. Tillinghast, 37, of Machias, was charged at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Saturday. Tillinghast was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Kyle W. Ahrens, 32, of Belfast, was charged at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Ahrens was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Jocelynn E. Griffin, 24, and James M. Hovey, 33, both of Hinsdale, were charged at 6 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Both were processed and released with appearance tickets.
- WELLSVILLE — Jacinda K. Preston, 56, of Wellsville, was charged at 8:56 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class A misdemeanors. Preston was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- MACHIAS — Bradley A. Manning, 39, of Hinsdale, was charged at 1:05 a.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors. Manning was processed and released with an appearance ticket.