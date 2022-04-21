Olean Police
- Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., David T. Koch, 34, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Koch was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Jennifer E. Green, 45, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor; and trespass, a violation. The charges stem from incidents reported March 22 and Friday on South Brooklyn Avenue. Green was processed and released under supervision of the Allegany County Probation Department. She is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- BOSTON — Bradley A. Manning, 39, of Hinsdale, was charged Saturday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a traffic stop, during which Manning was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday on Route 240 near Gooseneck Road. Lauren M. Olejniczak, 22, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.