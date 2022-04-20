Olean Police
- Monday, 7:31 a.m., Eric Joseph Pitts, 35, of 111 N. 12th St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. Pitts was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 10:28 a.m., Bernard D. Snyder, 45, of 1015 Washington St., was charged with third-degree menacing and first-degree harassment, class B misdemeanors. Snyder was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — Joshua D. White, 34, of Olean, was charged April 13 with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from the investigation of a shoplifting complaint at Walmart. According to troopers, White allegedly stole an axe valued at $53.77. He was also allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine. White was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:11 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near the Great Valley town line. Jocelyn K. Cook, 28, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.