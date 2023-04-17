Olean Police
- Thursday, 9:01 p.m., Tashanti R. Phillips, 20, of 623 Seneca Ave., was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Phillips was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 7:42 p.m., Randy L. Abel, 34, of 128 S. 12th St., was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Abel was held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 11:49 p.m., Melissa A. Edwards, 44, of 132 N. Union St., was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. Edwards was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 12:06 a.m., Mackenzie Lee Smith, 37, of 309 N. Union St., was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Smith was held pending arraignment.
- Saturday, 6:49 p.m., Corinne I. Peterson, 29, of 2850 MacDuffy Drive, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors; and operating without insurance, an infraction. Peterson is due back in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 7:10 p.m., Khristerpher M. Ellis, 33, of 230 N. Clinton St., was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. Ellis was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 7:55 p.m., Max Christopher Braun, 29, no permanent address, was arrested on two warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Braun was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 9:40 p.m., Destiny V. Redeye, 26, of Salamanca was arrested on two bench warrants issued out of Salamanca City Court. Redeye was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Redeye was held pending arraignment.
Cuba Police
- Friday, 2:45 p.m., Shannon N. Appleby, 41, of Cuba, was arrested on a warrant relating to charges of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor; and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. Appleby was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Akyia L. Crowe, 37, of Salamanca, was charged at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A-II felony. The charge stems from a traffic stop, during which deputies allegedly discovered an unspecified quantity of methamphetamine. Crowe was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
New York
State Police
- MACHIAS — Jason R. Rogers, 39, of Machias, was charged at 8:30 a.m. Friday with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. Rogers was released with an appearance ticket.
- GOWANDA — Charles T. Bennett, 48, of Great Valley, was charged at 12:22 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Bennett was released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — Shawn G. Woodring, 42, of Portville, was charged at 2:11 p.m. Friday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Thursday. Woodring was reported held.
- BIRDSALL — A 15-year-old Birdsall resident was charged at 2:47 p.m. Friday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. The youth was released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — Annetta N. Barrett, 37, of Amity, was charged at 10:29 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal impersonation and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. Barrett was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — Amanda D. Lafleur, 33, of Friendship, was charged at 11:40 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Lafleur was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Teylor S. Mooney, 27, of Olean, was charged at 1:22 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Mooney was released with an appearance ticket.
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:56 p.m. Saturday on Route 98 near Huyck Road. A 14-year-old Franklinville resident was listed as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALMOND — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:22 p.m. Saturday on Route 21 near Whitney Valley Road. Keith A. Eldridge, 65, of Alfred Station, and Nathan D. Woodruff, 35, of Almond, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Steven J. King, 37, of Cuba, was charged at 3:11 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Dec. 11. King was released with an appearance ticket.
- CENTERVILLE — Donald S. Wolfer, 56, of Centerville, was charged at 4:18 p.m. Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. Wolfer was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Paul D. Isaman, 49, of Olean, and an 18-year-old Olean resident were each charged at 5:02 p.m. Saturday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Jan. 15. Both parties were released with appearance tickets.
- RICHBURG — Adam C. Austin, 28, of Richburg, was charged at 8:43 p.m. Saturday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; first-degree failure to safely store firearms and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. Austin’s status was not reported.
- CANEADEA — Bryant E. Butler, 28, of Attica, was charged at 9:28 p.m. Saturday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Butler was released to a third party.
- WILLING — Zachariah J. Cramer Wylie, 28, of Whitesville, was charged at 12:02 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, all unclassified misdemeanors. Wylie was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — William D. Perkins, 64, of Olean, was charged at 1:16 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Perkins was released on his own recognizance.