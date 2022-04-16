Olean Police
- Thursday, 7:56 p.m., Chelsea A. Clark, 29, of 3752 Karl Road, Allegany, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration was suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. Clark is due back in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time provided, Jennifer E. Green, 45, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street. Green was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- YORKSHIRE — Mitchell S. Smith, 26, of Yorkshire, was charged at 10:48 a.m. Thursday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charges stem from incidents reported On Sunday and Tuesday in Belfast. Smith was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- FILLMORE — Jesse W. Schuster, 38, of Perry, was charged at 1:27 p.m. Thursday with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class E felonies. The charges stem from an incident reported March 11. Schuster was processed and released with an appearance ticket.