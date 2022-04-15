Olean Police
- Tuesday, 10:58 a.m., one injury was reported in a two-vehicle accident at the corner of West State and North 15th streets. A vehicle operated by Lucas Eric Lebel, 19, of Olean, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Laurie P. Ruggles, 65, of Portville, which had slowed in traffic. Lebel was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Thursday, 10:07 a.m., Ayesha M. Odell, 30, of 207 N. Sixth St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court related to a previous charge of second-degree aggravated harassment, a class E felony. Odell was processed and released.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, Jeremiah D. Edwards, 30, of Wellsville, was charged with four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported March 24 on Pine Street. Edwards was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, no time provided, John H. Finch Jr., 31, of Wellsville, was charged with violation of probation. Finch was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 property bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- WELLSVILLE — Jason M. Becker, 34, of Wellsville, was arrested Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Becker was remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held without bail pending further court action.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — James M. Starr Jr., 51, of Allegany, was charged April 7 with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class A misdemeanors. The charge stem from an incident reported in the parking lot of Community Bank, during which Starr allegedly threatened another party with a baseball bat. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Joshua D. White, 34, of Olean, was charged at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. White was processed and released with an appearance ticket.