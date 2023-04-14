Olean Police
- Thursday, 3:42 a.m., Sherwin John, 51, of Hinsdale, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. John was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 4:14 p.m., Robert L, Scicchitano, 31, of 136 N. Eighth St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief/hate crime, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 10 involving a vehicle allegedly being spray painted with a racial slur. Scicchitano was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 6:54 p.m., Marshall Jacobs, 37, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, uninspected motor vehicle and operating without insurance, infractions. The charge stem from a traffic stop. Jacobs was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- BOLIVAR — Robert H. Lytle, 29, of Richburg, was charged at 3:09 a.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of menacing a police officer, class D felonies; three counts of third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors. Lytle was reported held.
- FREEDOM — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday on Route 98 near Jones Road. Sharon A. Kelley, 71, of Delevan, and an 18-year-old Fillmore resident were listed as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- OLEAN — Devyn A. Cassidy, 21, of Olean, was charged at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. Cassidy was released with an appearance ticket.