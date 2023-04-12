OLEAN — A Buffalo man faces felony drug charges for allegedly attempting to sell methamphetamine in Olean, the Olean Police Department reported Tuesday.
Dewitt J. Logan, 45, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday on an active superior court warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court relating to four charges of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class D felony.
According to police, Logan allegedly twice sold methamphetamine to undercover agents of the Olean Police Department.
Logan was transferred to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OWEGO — Megan R. Lozada, 27, of Warren Center, Pa., was arrested at 10:29 p.m. March 31 on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Lozada was transported to Olean and held pending further court proceedings.
- ALLEGANY — Zeb K. Davis, 36, no permanent address, was charged at 12:46 p.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Walmart. Davis was issued and appearance ticket and turned over to the New York State Police, who had an active warrant for his arrest.
- ALLEGANY — Timothy R. Kiernan, 37, of Hinsdale, was charged at 2:12 p.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Walmart. Kiernan was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- DELEVAN — Amber L. Cosentino, 31, no address given, was charged at 2:35 a.m. Friday with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. Cosentino’s status was not reported.
- BURNS — John F. Cruser, 51, of Canaseraga, was charged at 4:45 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. Cruser was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Cara L. Skye, 35, of Salamanca, was charged at 4:48 p.m. Monday with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Skye was reported held.
- WILLING — Theresa A. Poehmel, 44, of Scio, was charged at 6:34 p.m. Monday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Poehmel was reported held.
- FRIENDSHIP — An 18-year-old Olean resident was charged at 10:05 p.m. Monday with five counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. The suspect was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- LEWIS RUN, Pa. — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:23 p.m. April 5 at the intersection of Prentisvale and West Eldred roads. Mary A. Hamilton, 85, of Eldred, was identified as one of the drivers. One suspected serious injury and one minor injury were reported.