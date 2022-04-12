New York State Police
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:12 a.m. Sunday on Riceville an Pleasant Valley roads. Tony R. France, 56, of Friendship was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- AMITY — Angela S. Kendall, 28, of Belmont, was charged at 11:36 a.m. Sunday, with abandonment of animals, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — Joshua L. Sturdevant, 41, of Wellsville, was charged at 8:49 p.m. Sunday, with driving while intoxicated and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WARSAW — Shanaya N. Brooks, 20, of Gowanda, was charged Sunday at an unreported time, with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was released with appearance tickets.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- GALETON — Dustin Butler, 24, of Loganton, is charged with false statement to induce an agreement for home improvement services; receives advance payment for services and fails to perform home improvement; theft by unlawful taking; theft by deception-false impression; theft by deception-fail to correct, false impression; and receiving stolen property, all third-degree felonies. According to a complaint filed April 1, state police allege Butler’s firm, Black Bear Construction, was contracted in March 2021 by a Galeton man to replace a roof, for which he accepted a payment of $6,200, but did not complete the job.
- WETMORE TOWNSHIP — Ryan Bray, 32, of Kane, was found at 11:57 p.m. Thursday to be in possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia.
- WETMORE TOWNSHIP — Jonathan Cornelius, 33, and Kimberly Brinkley, 26, both of Ludlow, were each found at 12:52 a.m. Saturday, to be in possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia.