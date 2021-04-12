Olean Police
- Thursday, 11:28 a.m., no injuries were reported following a three-vehicle accident on North Union Street near East State Street. A vehicle operated by Velvet Rae Carson, 25, of Bradford, Pa., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Patricia Lyn Williams, 54, of 125 N. 12th St., which was stopped in traffic. Williams’ vehicle then reportedly was pushed into a third vehicle operated by Jody S. Peterson, 46, of 210 S. Eighth St., which was also stopped in traffic. Carson was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Saturday, 3:20 a.m., Dylan A. Isaman, 20, of 584 Route 219, Limestone, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% with a previous conviction, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; failure to keep right and license violation, infractions. Isaman was released to a third party and is due back in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 9:44 p.m.
, Ronald L. Billingsley, 32, of 612 S. Union St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Billingsley was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 2:57 p.m.
, Joseph T. Larvie, 52, of 30 Broad St., Salamanca, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; and issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. Larvie was processed released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- LITLE VALLEY
— Matthew W. Whipple, 37, of 407 Third St., Little Valley, was charged at 12:31 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; following too closely, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, refusal to take a breath test and stopping on pavement, infractions. Whipple was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- FREEDOM — Angel L. Andress, 30, of Freedom, was charged at 2 p.m. Friday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Feb. 27. Andress was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- HINSDALE — Christopher G. Bennett, 55, of Cuba, was charged at 3:13 a.m. Saturday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Bennett was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- RANDOLPH — Frank J. Felt, 48, of Salamanca, was charged at 9:58 a.m. Saturday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Felt was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:10 p.m. Saturday on Plaza Drive. Corey Lynn Mazzone, 33, of Olean, and Jeffrey M. Foster, 52, of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Robert A. Pieczonka, 61, of Machias, was charged at 8:06 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Pieczonka was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- RED HOUSE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:22 p.m. Saturday on Old Route 17. Justin A. Kennedy, 32, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- OLEAN — Brennen D. Smith, 31, of Olean, was charged at 8:33 p.m. Saturday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Smith was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BELMONT — Nicholas J. Lauro, 40, of East Shirly, was charged at 9:28 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater with a previous conviction, class E felonies; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and use of a vehicle without an interlock device, a class A misdemeanor. Lauro was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- PERSIA
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:57 a.m. Sunday on Route 62 near Van Etten Road. Andrew B. Bowley, 35, of Gowanda, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.