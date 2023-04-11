Olean Police
- Saturday, 5:02 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North 12th and West State streets. A vehicle operated by Jeffery T. Russell, 39, of 406 N. Ninth St., was making a left turn when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Susan J. Randall, 63, of Springville, which was stopped at a red light. Russell was subsequently cited for improper turn, an infraction.
- Sunday, 11:58 p.m., Corey W. Bilby, 35, of Friendship, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors. Bilby was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 5:09 p.m., Austin L. Kauhl, 26, of 136 N. Third St., was arrested on multiple active bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Kauhl was additionally charged with resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Kauhl was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time provided, Eric M. Harrison, 35, of Wellsville, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. Harrison was committed to Allegany County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail, $2,000 property bond or $5,000 partially secured bond.
- Saturday, no time provided, Amber L. Stuck, 46, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; and inadequate lights, an infraction. Stuck was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ANGELICA — Zeb K. Davis, 36, of Friendship, was charged at 2:55 p.m. Sunday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charges stem from an incident reported Dec. 13. Davis was reported held.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:38 p.m. Sunday on South Nine Mile Road near Cheese Factory Road. Jenna Y. Holliday, 23, of Olean, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.